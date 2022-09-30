The stunning revelation was made in the latest episode of The Kardashians, when Kim Kardashian rekked that her sister never even told her family.

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us, and I asked him months later,” Kim said to Khloé in a conversation. The Skims founder then recalled Tristan saying: “‘Oh, I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?'”

It turned out that the 31-year-old NBA free agent popped the question, but Khloé said nee because she didn’t feel “proud” of his offer.

“I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,” Khloé said in a confessional. “And that’s why I said I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.”