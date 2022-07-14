Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with her cheater ex-berk Tristan Thompson. The 38-year-old reality TV personality and the 31-year-old basketball player already have a daughter True, 4.

Now they are having a second via surrogate, which was conceived prior to the revelation that Tristan had jolled on Khloe and fathered another laaitie with Maralee Nichols - a son, named Theo, in June last year. The news - which was first reported by the gossip site TMZ - was confirmed by the Mirror, which detailed how “grateful” ‘The Kardashians star was about the new bundle of joy. A source told the newspaper: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.” It is believed that the pair are not getting back together but hope to co-parent their new addition.

Khloe has made no secret of her desire for another baby and previously considered freezing her eggs. In the final series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she said: Every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life’. “In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child.”