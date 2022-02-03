Master KG and Makhadzi are officially back together, the news was confirmed by the Ghanama hitmaker.

The Limpopo-born stars, who had split to focus on their careers, shared the news with their fans on social media.

Makhadzi, 25, took to social media to pen a special message to her “soulmate” on his birthday.

In her heartfelt post on Instagram, Makhadzi posted a series of pictures standing with Master KG, 26, with his hands around her waist and one of the Jerusalema hitmaker .

“Besides being my soulmate, you are one of the most humble artists I have ever met .

“Happy birthday to you and may god bless you with many years,” wrote Makhadzi.

She also revealed that they would be dropping their collaboration Kulakwe this Friday.

The couple getting back together shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, after all Master KG did refer to Makhadzi as his wife on stage during a performance.

The two even shared an intimate kiss on stage.

Makhadzi did mention having a boyfriend when she was entangled in that Babes Wodumo saga.

Babes had accused Makhadi of sleeping with her husband, businessman and musician Mampintsha Shimora, in an Instagram Live.

Makhadzi responded with a tweet in which she claimed this was just a publicity stunt by Babes.

“Imagine my boyfriend hearing that I am trending for another man! Just because someone wants to pull a stunt ...” she said.

Imagine my boyfriend hearing that iam trending for onother man😂😂! . Just Because someone want to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name . But I forgave her already. And also replyed to satisfy her. Good bye 👋. Khavhavhasale vhatshiamba zwine vhafuna nne ndidovha ndikha fb namus — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) December 28, 2021

She never mentioned her boyfriend’s name and it could have been anyone, especially since her split from Master KG was made public last year in August.

[email protected]