This will be Lamar’s second time performing in SA following his March 2014 three city live concerts in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. The last time Pulitzer Prize winning rapper Kendrick Lamar visited SA, he was a fast-rising rapper making waves across the globe off the back of his critically acclaimed debut album “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City”.

Now, Lamar is set to return almost exactly a decade later as one of the world’s biggest musicians. This will be Lamar’s second time performing in SA following his March 2014 three city live concerts in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram Hey Neighbour Festival announced on Monday that Lamar was the latest star to join their impressive festival line-up that already includes H.E.R, Khalid, The Chainsmokers and Swedish House Mafia. The festival will be held from December 8 to 10. “Multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient, cultural icon and living legend,” they shared on Twitter.

“Neighbours! Join us in celebrating the unrivaled greatness of Kendrick Lamar as he takes the spotlight on Day 2 of our festival! 🎶🎟️Tickets only through @ticketpro🎟️ 🌍 #HeyNeighbour.” Multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient, cultural icon and living legend.



Neighbours! Join us in celebrating the unrivaled greatness of Kendrick Lamar as he takes the spotlight on Day 2 of our festival! 🎶



🎟️Tickets only through @ticketpro🎟️



🌍 #HeyNeighbour pic.twitter.com/B3Ck6M3ucg — HeyNeighbourFest (@HeyNeighbourFes) June 27, 2023 Lamar’s last visit, which was back in March 2014, saw him perform live in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Following his trip to SA, Lamar famously released his magnum opus album “To Pimp a Butterfly”.

The album included a song titled “How Much A Dollar Cost” in which he recounted how during his stay here he ran into a homeless man at a petrol station who asked him for R10 (approx. $1 at the time). Initially, Lamar said no and expressed a feeling of resentment when the man berated him. After the man asked if he’d read Exodus 14 in the Bible, Lamar began to feel guilty and sympathetic towards him. On the song, he attributed his selfishness towards his success.