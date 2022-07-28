Heat up your weekend with some live music and be serenaded at Winter Warmers at Roxy Revue Bar in GrandWest.
This show will feature singer, songwriter, actor and radio presenter Keeno Lee Hector and promises to be one entertaining show with songs that everyone knows and loves, ranging from old school golden oldies, all the way through to 2022, which will cater to every age both young and matured.
Music from well-known artists such as George Michael, Kool and the Gang, Brian McKnight.
Marvin Gaye and Prince all the way through to more recent artists such as Maxwell, Sam Smith and even featuring original songs by Keeno Lee himself.
Keeno will also be joined by a live band to take the experience to a next level.
Tickets are R150 and are available on Quicket.
Door sales are R200.