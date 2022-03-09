Fans are convinced Katy Perry is met die lyf after the pop star was spotted rubbing her tummy during a gig.

The 37-year-old singer is already mum to one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

A fan shared a clip of the Roar hitmaker performing at her Play residency in Las Vegas on 3 March, and towards the end of the video, Katy can be seen stroking her stomach.

No bump is visible on Katy, who is wearing a skin-tight velvet pink gown while singing Whitney Houston’s track The Greatest Love of All.

“I think she’s pregnant,” the fan captioned the video on Twitter, sparking a flurry of replies.

“I hope so too but let’s not assume anything. Imagine people saying you look pregnant when you’re not…” one wrote.

And one fan apologised to Katy for assuming she “might be pregnant”, and called out others for body shaming the star.

Katy, who became a first-time mum in August 2020 when she and Orlando welcomed daughter Daisy, has not commented on the speculation.

However, she is not likely to comment if she is indeed expecting.

Remember, she kept her first pregnancy under wraps for months before revealing her burgeoning baby bump in her video for Never Worn White in March 2020.

[email protected]