TV presenter Katlego Maboe’s ex-girlfriend Monique Muller says he hasn’t been found innocent of anything, adding that she would be stating facts their case.

She was responding to Katlego’s statement on Monday that the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court had last week cleared him of domestic violence charges.

The statement released by Kat’s publicist Lerato Maleswena added that the court ruled that Monique, 30, had no grounds for obtaining a protection order against Kat, 35.

The couple, who have a son together, made headlines in 2020 after a video of them arguing over Kat cheating on the model was leaked on social media. In the clip, she accused him of giving her a STD.

Monique later levelled abuse allegations against Kat, leading to him being dropped by Expresso Morning Show and as OUTsurance’s brand ambassador.

GLAD: Katlego Maboe

Monique initially said she didn’t have “a chance to read through the judgment document just yet, but the matter was set aside so if any new incidents do occur, I am able to approach the courts again. Nowhere has he been found innocent for anything”.

Taking to her Instagram page, she said: “To set the record straight: As per agreement between the parties, there has been NO NEW acts of domestic violence since the application of the IPO. This is the correct outcome as per the court ruling.”

She accused Kat and his team were “trying to control the narrative”, but stated she’s “no longer “gagged from speaking up and wouldn’t allow false narratives to continue”.

She said she reported Kat’s lawyer at the time, Ellen Louis, for harassment, defamation, malpractice and intimidation after she accused Muller of lying.

She then revealed that Louis was found guilty of misconduct, after the lawyer apparently admitted that “she was acting on instruction”.

Monique also said that she was allegedly harassed by Kat and a police officer and filed a complaint of misconduct against the cop who ended up receiving a written warning.

She then said people were deliberately misinterpreting the court verdict on social media.

ALLEGATION: Monique’s post

“I actually find it quite appalling that these people continue to lie on such a public platform when the official documents say something completely different,” said Monique.

“People have already put their careers on the line supporting these lies. And they just keep acting unethically .

“No worries, I won’t be making any statements. I’ll only be posting the facts.”

CLAIMS: Harassment case

Katlego warned that he had interdict granted against Monique’s brother, Seth Muller, who made “damaging and unfounded allegations” against him.

And he would be taking legal action against Women for Change founder, Sabrina Walter, and SA Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) chairperson of the judges, Dr Janet van Eeden.

[email protected]