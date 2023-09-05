The drama between Katlego Maboe and his ex Monique Muller continues. The TV personality recently made headlines again, after his baby mama took to Instagram and called him out for allegedly refusing to pay school fees.

She accused Katlego, 36, earning much more than she does, yet refusing to do his part in raising their son as far as finances go. Monique, 31, also accused him of pleading poverty “when it comes to taking care of their kids”. The Deal or No Deal host has been mum on the matter, refusing to comment on the accusations for the sake of their child.

Katlego tried to put the drama behind him after domestic charges laid against him by Monique were dropped in court in January last year. The former couple first made headlines in 2020, after a video of them arguing over Kat cheating on the model and entrepreneur was leaked on social media. In the clip, she accused him of giving her a STD. Monique later levelled abuse allegations against him, leading to him being dropped by Expresso Morning Show and as OUTsurance’s brand ambassador.

Taking to Instagram again, she has posted a response which many are interpreting as criticism of Kat’s fans. “A woman got hit in the face with a brick, but you are more upset about baby mama drama. I forgot to mention sports news anchors, actors. Pull through, use your voice where it matters,” she wrote. “Yes, I am calling you out. Come be supportive and motivational for Nikita too.”