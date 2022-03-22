Katlego Maboe is back with a new gig – a health podcast.

The TV presenter and musician, who was embroiled in a high-profile cheating scandal and legal battle, has had his name cleared and is slowly making a comeback.

In his latest Instagram post, the 35-year-old revealed his latest venture, The Wellness Plug, and tagged The Wife actor Linda Majola and wellness specialist Dr Tshidi Gule.

“Someone’s dad is walking into a new space and really excited for this next chapter!” Kat wrote to his Instagram followers.

“Grateful for everyone who has opened a door, said a prayer and helped me to keep believing.

Dr Gule also expressed her excitement.

In her Insta Stories, she shared behind-the-scenes snippets as the trio recorded their first episode of the podcast, which is set to debut on April 1.

“It hit me only today that we are recording our first episode of TWP on Wellness Wednesday. How fitting,” she wrote.

It’s nearly a year and a half since Kat was outed as a joller in a leaked video involving his ex and baby mama Monique Muller, who also accused him of abuse and giving her an STD.

As a result, Kat was axed from SABC3’s Expresso Morning Show, and soon after, all his Outsurance ads were taken off the air.

However, earlier this year, he announced that he was cleared of all allegations in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court, which found no grounds for Monique obtaining a protection order.

