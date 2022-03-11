Katlego Maboe has decided to go back to university to obtain a business degree.

The TV personality, who has been through a high-profile jolling scandal, shared the news on Instagram, saying “big things loading”.

Along with a picture of his first graduation, Kat, 35, wrote: “Been a student of life for the last two years, now it’s time to do it again, academically!

“Big things loading @theNWU (North West University) Business School! Cannot wait to recreate this memory - my first graduation!”

Kat currently holds a B.Com Degree that he obtained in 2007. Fans offered messages of support on social media.

@shykriel wrote: “You will rise again. We love your energy. All the best.”

While @rawemasithembe said: “Congratulations, this is inspiring for us young people to never give up on those goals. It’s just never late. It all comes in different ways for all of us”.

The TV star has had his name dragged through the mud by his former partner.

Monique Muller, who has a child with Kat, accused him of cheating on her and giving her a STD in a leaked video. She also accused him of abusing her.

The legal battle between the two lasted two years, before Kat was finally cleared of the charges against him in January this year.

