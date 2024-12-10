Catherine, Princess of Wales, is thankful for making it to the festive season, following a hectic year for the royal. Kate announced in January of this year that she was having planned abdominal surgery, sparking wilde conspiracies during her absence from the spotlight for the following two months.

In March, though, she released a video revealing that post-operative tests had found cancer, and that she had been undergoing chemotherapy since late February But since returning to public life in June, the princess has gone from strength to strength. On Friday night, she attended her annual 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.

She posted a video on X, showing her with husband Prince William, and their three kids, captioned: “A wonderful time spent together with friends, family and those who make a real difference to the people around them. This year's Together at Christmas Carol Service celebrated individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. Thank you for all you do!” Speaking to Paloma Faith, she said she is focusing on staying cancer-free.

She says: “I know as a mum it's hard pulling yourself away, the juggling. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life. “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus.