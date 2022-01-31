Disgraced TV star Katlego Maboe has been cleared of domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller.

The Cape Town Magistrates’ Court also ruled that Monique, 30, had no grounds for obtaining a protection order against Kat, 35.

A statement released by Kat’s publicist Lerato Maleswena says: “On 27 January 2022, TV personality, Mr Katlego Maboe, was absolved by the Magistrates’ Court against allegations of alleged misconduct, made by his former partner Ms Monique Muller, in October 2020.

“The court agreed with the submission... from Mr Maboe’s legal team, ruling that there were no grounds for obtaining the protection order.

“Furthermore, the court has not made a finding of acts of domestic violence that were allegedly perpetrated against Ms. Muller, and as such, the matter has been dismissed.

“This is a great victory for Mr Maboe, who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal.”

Katlego celebrated the outcome, saying: “The most important thing to me is the well-being of my son, and fortunately things have settled into a routine for him after being put through such a terrible and lengthy process.

“I am so grateful to my friends and family, and my incredible team for their ongoing support, and to the justice system for ruling in favour of the truth.

“I may never know or understand the real motive behind all of this destruction and heartache, but right now, I just want to focus on putting the pieces of my life back together.”

The couple made headlines in 2020 after a video of the pair arguing over the star cheating on the model was leaked on social media. In the clip, she accused him of giving her a STD.

Monique later levelled abuse allegations against Kat, leading to him being dropped by Expresso Morning Show and as OUTsurance’s brand ambassador.

BATTLE: Ex Monique Muller and Katlego

Kat, however, is not content to leave it like that and is determined to go after those who have trashed his reputation.

His statement adds: “Mr Maboe has a final harassment interdict granted against Ms Monique Muller’s brother, Seth Muller, who made damaging and unfounded allegations in support of Ms Muller’s claims.

“He is also pursuing legal action against Women for Change founder, Sabrina Walter, and SA Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) chairperson of the judges, Dr Janet van Eeden.

“A criminal charge of criminal defamation is pending against Sabrina Walter in the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court for posting defamatory and untrue statements against Mr Maboe, which led to his removal as a SAFTA nominee in the category of Best TV Presenter. She is expected to appear in court soon.”

Reacting to the judgement, Monique took to Instagram to “set the record straight”.

“As per agreement between the parties, there has been NO NEW acts of domestic violence since the application of the IPO. This is the correct outcome of the court ruling,” she wrote.

She added: “They are always trying to control the narrative. Except now they forget I am no longer gagged from speaking up.

“I no longer care. I would love to be left alone. But I will never allow these false narratives to continue.

“I implore journalists to get the actual judgement from court.”

Picture: Instagram

