This 21-year-old karateka from Eerste River has been kicking up a storm at local competitions and is now heading to the world stage. Melrishe Kampies has been selected to represent South Africa at the African Continental Karate Championships that will be held in August in Morocco.

She is a second dan black belt and this will be her first international tournament. “I compete on a national level and last month in Zimbabwe I got my Karate South Africa colours, but if I can make it to Morocco, that is when I get my Protea colours, therefore this trip is big for me,” she says. “I feel proud to represent South Africa as it is my first time competing on an international level. I’m working on different strategies but I am hundred percent going for a medal, if that doesn’t happen then I will be satisfied with the experience and strive to do better.”

READY TO GO: Melrishe Kampies, 21, from Eerste River Melrishe took up karate at the tender age of four and currently ranks second in the country. She recently won first place in the Opens and Elite Championships which was held in Durban on 15 July. She also represented SA in June at the Zone South Championships in Zimbabwe.

She now needs about R50 000 to cover her flight, accommodation, tournament costs and visa expenses for Morocco. “My mother is a single parent and supported me on my journey but karate is an expensive sport and it’s been a difficult decision to choose on which tours my mother could send me on.” Melrishe assists her mom at a local retail store and is appealing for donations towards her Morocco tournament.