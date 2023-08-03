A 16- year-old karate kid from Eerste River has been selected to compete in the Bloemfontein Shotokhan Championships on August 17. Josh Boer, a Grade 10 learner at Forest Heights High School is a member of the MB Shito-Ryu Karate Club and has been doing karate since he was four years old.

His uncle and sensei, Mario Boer, describes the young athlete as a leader. “Josh stands a good chance of winning once he gets to Bloemfontein because he has progressed a lot,” Mario said. “He is very determined and works hard for what he wants to achieve. He has a good chance of winning a medal.

FULL OF PRIDE: Josh with his uncle and sensei Mario.Picture credit: Supplied “He assists me with teaching at the karate club. “He is very trustworthy and someone I can depend on, but those are the characteristics karate teaches you that he embodies,” the proud uncle added. Josh is a junior black belt who won silver at the Regional Championships in 2021.

He competed at the Karate South Africa National Competition the same year. He is also a qualified judge in the province and has earned his Western Province colours. Josh said he is working hard to achieve his SA colours as well.

His game plan for Bloemfontein is to stay focused and skop gat. “It is going to be a huge achievement to win this tournament because it is my first time going to Bloem,” Josh said. “I have won previous provincial tournaments but I’m excited for this one.

TALENTED BUNCH: The MB Shito-Ryu Karate Club.Picture credit: Supplied “Karate has become a big part of me, I’m not just doing it for medals or to win but it is who I am. “Even if I try to turn away from karate, I will always go back. “The best part about it is that it has helped me with self-defence and discipline. I have learned values that I can apply in my life as well,” he added.