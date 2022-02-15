Kanye West has declared war on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, publicly calling him a “d***head”.

The 44-year-old rapper has dissed the 28-year-old comedian and shared a bizarre photoshopped Captain America Civil War film poster featuring Drake, Travis Scott and his girlfriend Julia Fox on his side of the battle line-up – against Pete, Kim, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi.

MALTRAP: Photoshopped poster

Kanye also shared posted a headless snap of Pete and Kim holding hands on Instagram and captioned it: “LOOK AT THIS D***HEAD.”

“I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILLARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND (sic)”

The last line referenced Pete’s tattoo of the former US Presidential candidate and a joke that went around that the pair were jolling.

Kanye – who has legally changed his name to Ye – added: “Y’all seen that tattoo but if I speak up then I’m crazy.”

The rapper – who suffers from bipolar disorder – vowed that Pete would not be allowed to meet the four children he shares with Kim.

This after he shared a screenshot of Pete’s private text message to him.

The Saturday Night Live star had written: “...you as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

Kanye shared a pantsless snap of Pete with his friend Machine Gun Kelly captioned: “No you will never meet my children.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Julia has also had enough of Kanye and his maltrap rants.

The 32-year-old actress deleted all photos of them from her Instagram page on Sunday.

This after Kanye mentioned in his posts, “I wish my wife were with me” and pined for his family to be reunited.

