Kanye West and “wife” Bianca Censori have been banned for life by a Venetian boat company following the rapper’s kaalgat antics. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, who rented the boat to the couple, told Daily Mail Australia Sunday that Ye and Censori will “no longer be welcome” aboard any of their vessels.

In a statement, the company claimed their employees were “completely unaware” that the Grammy winner had dropped his broekies on board until the photos went public last week. “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the company said. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour,” Venezia Turismo Motoscafi told Daily Mail Australia Sunday. “Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.” The company’s response comes a week after Page Six obtained pictures of Kanye, 46, baring his butt while taking a ride on the Venice canals in a river taxi.