Kanye West has split from Chaney Jones. The 44-year-old rapper, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her, struck up a relationship with model and Kim lookalike Chaney, 24, back in February 2022.

North West, Kim Kardashian West, Psalm West, Saint West, Chicago West and Kanye West. Picture: Instagram But the pair are now said to have now called things off after returning from a long trip to Japan. Watch video: A source told TMZ: “They ended things shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan. It is unclear who broke up with who."

News of the alleged split comes just days after DONDA rapper Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, took a trip to the cinema and sat with influencer Monica Corgan on Sunday. Alongside an image of herself with Kanye, Monica wrote on Instagram: "Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by yefanatics (@yefanatics) Back in May, Chaney, got the name 'Ye' tattooed onto her left wrist in tribute to the “Jesus Walks” rapper, just weeks after The Kardashians star Kim - who has been dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson since October 2021 - revealed that her new man had also got a tattoo in her honour.