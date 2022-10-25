Kanye West's high-profile lawyer Camille Vasquez will no longer represent the controversial rapper. Johnny Depp's attorney, who represented the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star during his defamation trial against Amber Heard, refuses to work with the “Jesus Walks” star for her legal firm Brown Rudnick, according to TMZ.

The company was reportedly fired by West – who legally changed his name to Ye – after allegedly leaving the door open to work with him again on the condition that he retracted his slew of anti-Semitic comments. Camille Vasquez His talent agency CAA has also just cut ties with Ye following his recent comments. The “Stronger” hitmaker had been a client of CAA since 2016 – but the agency decided to end its relationship with him in light of the controversy.

Elsewhere, MRC – the production company that was set to distribute Kanye's documentary – has also confirmed that it will no longer work with the rap star. The company said in a statement: "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform. "The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or anti-Semitism, in general, is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defence."

Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Ye for his remarks. The 42-year-old star took to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community. Kardashian – who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star – said on Twitter: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022 Despite this, she didn't actually mention her ex-husband by name. Psalm, Saint, Chicago, Kim Kardashian and North West. Picture: Instagram Ye took nearly two hours to apologise for the “hurt” he caused with his vile outbursts when he appeared on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ on October 19. He said: “I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the DEFCON... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.