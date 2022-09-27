Kanye West has compared his divorce to the death of Queen Elizabeth. The “Stronger” rapper split from Kim Kardashian – the mother of his children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and three-year-old Psalm – in February 2021 after six years of marriage, and he claimed losing his own “queen” has given him an understanding of how British people feel after the death of the 96-year-old monarch earlier this month.

North West, Kim Kardashian West, Psalm West, Saint West, Chicago West and Kanye West. Picture: Instagram He wrote on his Instagram Story using his signature all-capital letter style: “London I know how you feel. I lost my queen too.” Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the queen, West claimed the historical moment had given him a new perspective and he vowed to “release all grudges”. He shared photos of the monarch when she was younger and captioned his post: “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

Last week, the 45-year-old rapper apologised for causing his ex-wife any “stress”. He said: “This is the mother of my children. I apologise for any stress that I have caused.” West has often turned to social media platforms to discuss his issues with his ex – including repeated criticism of her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson – in recent months.