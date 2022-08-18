Kanye West’s fans have more than just their onties in a bunch. The rapper and fashion designer is being slammed for selling his latest clothing collection out of black refuse bags.

“This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP,” a New York-based Twitter user said, showing klere stuffed into gemors bags at a Gap store. An eyewitness said: “The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had [his clothes] on hangers” because “this is how he wanted it.” “They won’t help you find [your] size,” they added, “you just have to just dig through everything.”

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022 Several critics gated the rapper’s “fetish” with using homeless people as “fashion muses”. “It’s everything that is wrong with billionaires,” the dissenter argued. “They no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be ‘edgy’ and profit from it…it’s disgusting.” One person wrote: “This gotta be a social experiment,” while another joked, “finally, something to satisfy my instinct to burrow”.

Another upset fan claimed they saw the same display at a store in Houston. “I can say this would make me quit my job if I were still on the visuals team,” said the fan. Others took issue with the collection itself, which features bulky, dark grey sweatpants, sweatshirts and accessories that range in price from R665 (keychain) to R5660 (T-cut parka).