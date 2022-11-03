Kanye West has reportedly “paid a settlement” to a former employee who alleged that he had “praised” Adolf Hitler. The 45-year-old rap star – who caused controversy last month when he tweeted that he was about to “go death con 3” on Jewish people – is said to have admired the late Nazi party leader who instigated the murder of six million Jews through the Holocaust from 1939 until 1945.

However, the Stronger rapper – who was previously married to reality superstar Kim Kardashian, 42, and has children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, with her – has now reportedly paid off the former employee for an undisclosed amount, according to documents obtained by NBC News. Psalm, Saint, Chicago, Kim Kardashian and North West. Picture: Instagram The outlet went on to allege that six others who have worked with West – who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 – had also “heard him mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise Hitler.” Conceptual artist Ryder Ripps worked with Ye on a sporadic basis from 2014 until 2018 and claimed that even though he had “pushed back” on the comments at the time, the words “didn’t seem that dangerous”.