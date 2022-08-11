Why? Because Kanye West has shared a fake newspaper cover which claims Pete Davidson is dead.
And this has prompted Pete to go for therapy following the trolling.
The Stronger rapper has not directly addressed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s recent split from the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star – who he made multiple jibes at via his social media accounts in the early months of their relationship – but has targeted the comic with a cruel hoax.
The fake newspaper, a mock-up of the New York Times newspaper, shared to his Instagram account had the headline: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28”.
Pete, 28, has since opted to receive treatment after the ordeal, according to reports.
An insider also said Kardashian – who has daughter North, nine, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and son Psalm, three, with Ye – was “furious” about the post.
They said: “It’s another one of his outbursts and it’s not a joke to her. She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded he take it down.”
West, 45, first came for Davidson in the lyrics of his song Eazy rapping: “God saved me from the crash so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**” in January.
In February, the Gold Digga rapper began harassing the King of Staten Island star on Instagram, writing: “Hold your spouse close make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because theres a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”[sic]
He also wrote: “If you see Skete in real life scream at the looser at the top of your lungs and say Kimye forever (red broken heart emoji)”.[sic]
West later shared screen shots of a text exchange from his ex – who filed for divorce in January last year – pleading him with him to stop.
Kardashian said: “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”
In the caption, Kanye wrote: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete im going to handle the situation myself.”
