After Adidas severed ties with Kanye West due to his anti-Semitic rants, former employees have claimed the rapper showed staffers porn and kaalgat images of ex-wife Kim Kardashian as an “intimidation tactic”. In a Rolling Stone report published on Tuesday, one jong creative claimed that West wysed him an explicit picture of Kardashian, 41, during a 2018 job interview. Page Six reports.

“My wife just sent me this,” the Heartless rapper allegedly told him while pulling up a “very revealing and personal” photo of Kim on his phone. At least one other ex-employee allegedly remembered Ye, 43, showing an explicit video of Kim – who filed for divorce from the rapper in 2021 – to the creative team at Yeezy that year. When asked about West showing photos of the reality TV star, a third person confirmed the allegations. They claimed that West was “not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private”.

These incidents were also detailed in an open letter titled: “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” which was obtained by Rolling Stone. In it, many high-ranking Yeezy employees called out executives for turning off their “moral compass” and allegedly allowing West to create an “abusive” company culture. Employees noted that the public got a taste of West’s problematic behaviour when he released a 30-minute documentary on YouTube in which he showed Adidas executives porn.

In the Fisheye-lens footage, the Gold Digger hitmaker held his phone horizontally in front of the uncomfortable businessmen while a video played. “Is this a porn movie?” one of them asked, to which West replied, “Yeah.” “Jesus Christ,” one of the men, who had his face blurred out, quipped back.