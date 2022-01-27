Kanye West has dropped a bombshell by revealing that there is a second sex tape of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper made the shock revelation during his latest interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

Kanye, 44, told host Jason Lee that he obtained a laptop from Ray J, who starred with Kim in her notorious sex tape that was released in 2007.

The video went viral on porn sites and launched the 41-year-old star’s career.

Kanye married Kim in 2014 and they have four laaities together, but she filed for divorce last year.

During the interview, he rekked his bek on Kim’s new romance with Pete Davidson before recalling the incident with Ray J.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude in front of me?” he said.

“And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s, that's cool.’ After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?”

Kanye then said, “I met this man at the airport.

“Then got on a red eye [flight] came back, delivered it to her and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it.”

NOTORIOUS: Ray J and Ki

He said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was upset because “it represents how much she’s been used.

“It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.

However, Kim’s rep has denied that a second sex tape exists, telling E! News: “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the trip.”

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.

“After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

