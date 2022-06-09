Arme Kanye West can’t seem to move on, and has now split from Chaney Jones – a lookalike of his ex, Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper, who was married to Kim from 2014 until 2021, only dated the 24-year-old model for four months.

Following his high-profile divorce last year, he jolled with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox from January until February 2022, and was first spotted with Chaney at a party in Malibu that same month. In late February, Kanye and Chaney sparked romance rumours when they were seen shopping in Miami’s Mal Harbour. A source told E! News that Kanye was having a jol with Chaney and that he “likes her company”, though he would “drop anything” for a second chance with his ex Kim, who has been dating comedian Pete Davidson since last October.

Kanye apparently called things off with Chaney after returning from a trip to Japan. A source told E! News: “Kanye is currently single. He ended it with her. “Kanye’s been really busy with work. He had a lot of fun with her but is focused on other things right now.”

Kanye isn’t one to mope, however, and was spotted at the cinema, sitting with influencer Monica Corgan on Sunday. Alongside an image of herself with Kanye, Monica wrote on Instagram: “Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest!” Kim, meanwhile, is getting more serious with Pete.