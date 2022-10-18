Kanye West is wysing that his ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner had sex with his long-time rap rival Drake. During a mal three-hour podcast appearance on Sunday, the Gold Digger rapper boasted about his recent Instagram post that claimed Drizzy will “f–k ya baby mama’s mama”.

“Yeah, that was hard,” West, 45, told Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E. after referring to Drake, 35, as “the greatest rapper ever”. RIVAL: Rap star Drake, 35 When drukked about the meaning behind his post, Ye brought up Jenner’s boyfriend of eight years, Corey Gamble. “You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean,” he said.

West, who has been in the sop for posting anti-Semitic messages, did not expand upon his allegation and Jenner, 66, has yet to publicly respond. As far as his on-again, off-again beef with Drake, it appears Ye is letting bygones be bygones. He name-dropped his fellow rapper in several Instagram posts this month.

“Everyone knows me and Drake have had a rivalry in the past, it really warmed my heart to see Drake like one of my post,” West wrote in the middle of a klomp posts after his controversial Paris Fashion Week show, where he wore a White Lives Matter shirt. “We still need the Donda team to play nocta all Drake music will be played at Dona games moving forward,” West continued. AN ITEM: Kris Jenner, 66, and her berk of eight years, Corey Gamble This isn’t the first time someone has speculated that Drake got bymekaar someone in the Kardashian family.