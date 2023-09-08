Friends of Kanye West’s “wife” Bianca Censori are worried that the rapper’s bizarre behaviour is rubbing off on her. Pals of 28-year-old Bianca say the Yeezy fashion designer has made it nearly impossible for them to contact her.

“Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no-one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her],” a source described as a close friend told the Daily Mail. “Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.” KANYE’ S WIFE: Bianca The tjommie claimed the Australian fashion architect, who works for Kanye, has “no-one” in her life right now and added: “It is so scary.”

Last month, photos obtained by Page Six showed Bianca and West, 46, riding aboard a water taxi in Venice, Italy. Following their lewd antics, the boat company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, banned the couple for life from using its services. Bianca was also spotted strolling through Italy topless while holding a purple cushion over her chest.

Friends believe the Grammy winner is trying to turn her into his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalised version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0,” the source insisted. “The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye, he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.” Pals of 28-year-old Bianca Over the past few years, the rapper-turned-designer has gone off the rails, most notably endorsing former US president Donald Trump, before announcing that he, too, would be running for president, and recently has made controversial antisemitic comments.