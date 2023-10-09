Kanye West is legally married to Bianca Censori after all. The 46-year-old rapper and the 28-year-old wed under a confidential marriage licence in December last year, but their union wasn’t made public at the time and speculation has swirled for months about their relationship status.

Bianca is an Australian architect who has worked for Kanye since 2020. A source told DailyMail.com: “They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married.” Over recent months, it’s been widely speculated that the celebrity couple were “living in sin”.

But, the news outlet has now revealed that Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, on December 10, 2022 – one month after he finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The US rap star – who has legally changed his name to Ye – and Bianca have been determined to keep their romance low-key. The insider shared: “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them. “For that reason they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.” Meanwhile, Kanye’s ex, Julia Fox, recently accused him of weaponising her against Kim.

The actress dated Kanye after he split from the reality show star, but Julia was left feeling like “his little puppet”. She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “I learned very quickly that I was being weaponised. I just felt like his little puppet.” [email protected]