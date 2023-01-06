The Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC) is calling on aspiring actors and actresses to audition for their upcoming film, titled The Lagoon. The theatre company is looking for four main characters and four extras to be featured in this homegrown fliek.

Auditions will take place on January 14 from 11am to 3pm at Grassy Park Civic Centre. The theatre company says the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme and the National Film and Video Foundation have funded it to produce the local feature. The funding is for BTC to produce the movie while at the same time, putting the film industry on the right path by creating 170 jobs.

This is in line with the goals of the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan. Executive producer Zelda Hintsa explains that the funding is a big deal. APPEAL: Film’s executive producer Zelda Hintsa “It’s the first time in South African film history that government film funding has been granted to a NPO-registered, community- based arts and cultural organisation like BTC.

“Normally, government film funding is only awarded to established filmmakers and film production companies.” She says The Lagoon is a mix of drama, thriller, action and adventure and the story is centred around a pristine lagoon, where a close-knit community is rocked by a tsunami of gender- based violence, eco-environmental degradation, human trafficking, e-commerce corruption, cybercrime and “unspeakable evil”. The cast will consist of local established and newbie actors and is open to anyone from the age of seven.