Jodi, 21, has been nominated in both the Newcomer of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year categories for Gee my die Woorde, which is the first single off her debut album Woorde, a collaborative project with Karen Zoid.

SAMA-nominated singer and songwriter Jodi Jantjies from Mitchells Plain has once again been recognised for her musical excellence, this time by Pretoria FM’s Aitsa Music Awards for Afrikaans musicians.

“It is an honour and relief that my music is being received so well because my music is not the mainstream type, it is very different, so I always wondered if people are going to perceive it well,” says Jodi. “The nomination means the world to me, it's my third nomination for the year so it's really amazing seeing the album do so well .”

Jodi struggles with has had to overcome the obstacle of stuttering but with singing, the words just come easily: “I always used to be very shy and did not want to speak to anyone but music gave me a newfound confidence to just be myself.”

The Aitsa event will take place on November 29 in Pretoria.