South African rap collective bFAKE has been making waves internationally by doing what they strive to do every day: “Try to take over the world.” PinKi en Da Bruin have been tearing up stages in the Netherlands since being noticed by Urban Dance Squad DJ, DNA, in 2013.

Guy ‘PinKi’ Jacobs, 37, from Summer Greens and Wesley ‘Da Bruin’ Smith, 35, from Mitchells Plain were performing at a club when the DNA spotted them. After being flown over to Holland to perform at the 2013 Bevrijdings Festival, the duo were invited back. But alles wasn’t always so easy, and this inspired their recent song, Maak My J*s, released last week.

Da Bruin said he and PinKi have always pushed the positive, even while sukkeling. KAP NAT ABROAD: Jacobs en Smith “For years we had to skarrel, in South Africa and the Netherlands. We didn’t have support, we slept on couches, we lived off pap and put all our energy into the studio. “For five years we suffered like that until we got a booking agency in 2018, and yet people still have a lot to say.