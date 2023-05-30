South African rap collective bFAKE has been making waves internationally by doing what they strive to do every day: “Try to take over the world.”
PinKi en Da Bruin have been tearing up stages in the Netherlands since being noticed by Urban Dance Squad DJ, DNA, in 2013.
Guy ‘PinKi’ Jacobs, 37, from Summer Greens and Wesley ‘Da Bruin’ Smith, 35, from Mitchells Plain were performing at a club when the DNA spotted them.
After being flown over to Holland to perform at the 2013 Bevrijdings Festival, the duo were invited back.
But alles wasn’t always so easy, and this inspired their recent song, Maak My J*s, released last week.
Da Bruin said he and PinKi have always pushed the positive, even while sukkeling.
“For years we had to skarrel, in South Africa and the Netherlands. We didn’t have support, we slept on couches, we lived off pap and put all our energy into the studio.
“For five years we suffered like that until we got a booking agency in 2018, and yet people still have a lot to say.
“That is what makes us all so j*s.” These days, they both have factory jobs but put all their income towards their music.
“That’s what we also want the younger generation to know, that having chains and rapping in America doesn’t mean you made it; there will be struggles and people will make you kwaad, but you can do it as long as there’s passion.”
Emile YX? from BlackNoise commented on the song: “This bFAKE song and video comes with perfect timing because all these baie-praat-en-niks-doen ouens on social media, they maak my j*s as well.”