Happy New Year, may 2023 be the year of greater achievements for us all, may it bring in all the things we’ve been asking for, and may it inspire us all to be the best we can be. The new year was ushered in by the Cape Malay Choirs on Saturday night and it brought that nostalgic cultural feeling back after their long absence.

We saw the popular street parade returning with a bang while thousands filled the cordoned-off streets in the Cape Town CBD, and they didn’t miss one beat. Dressed to kill in their team colours, the spanne did the tafels in different areas on the Cape Flats and finally did the traditional long walk from the City Hall to Bo-Kaap. Tourists, visitors and locals enjoyed every minute of the festive jol.

Despite the financial challenges to hire buses and get the ouens dressed for the parade, every team came out and made sure their presence was felt all along the route in Cape Town. We have an understanding of what this cultural experience means to us, why we should never forget the importance of it, and why we can never end this tradition. BEST SEATS: Spectators out in the Bo-Kaap So despite the challenges, I was so happy to see the amount of effort that was made to uphold our culture.

I take my hat off to the Cape Malay Choir and the Keep the Dream Alive boards for coming together and making this event a success, and thinking of the people rather than just themselves. Well, if Oujaar was top notch then Tweede Nuwe Jaar was the cherry on top! All you saw was people, thousands of them, gathered in the city centre. Thousands were in the Golden Circle seats on the Grand Parade, and thousands more lined the streets from District 6 all the way up to Bo-Kaap.

There literally wasn’t an open space anywhere. I watched in amazement as I did my traditional drive through the route the night before, and saw how people camped out to secure their spots for the best view. Other people sat in the scorching sun from 7am not to miss a beat.

Teams came jolling through despite the heat and made sure the spectators from all over the world enjoyed our culture. VOORLOPERTJIE: Kamaludien Hartzenberg Tourists, ‘wannabe’ gangsters, visitors from other provinces, locals... almal were part of the biggest cultural gathering in the Cape. You could see how happy mense were to have this iconic event back in the city.

Hollywoodbets and the KKKA had every bit of this event under control, and tried their best to urge people to keep hydrated and chill in the shaded areas. The KKKA made sure their sponsors kept the troupes hydrated for the marches. The halfway mark was in Wale Street and every person who walked the route in a satin or sequinned outfit could drink as much as they wanted, and for free.

Teams who passed the fans in front of the City Hall and on the Parade did so with high energy but my favourite were the kids, the little ones who had their faces painted, feathers in their hats with a full sequins outfit. They made sure they came to impress. COLOURFUL: The parade was a riot of colour The larger teams definitely had the crowds’ attention but one team that really stood out was the Pennsylvanians.

They had a choreographed dance routine which got them applause at every corner of the route. The Temple Boys even joined in on the fun and got the kids going crazy in the streets. Juvie Boy Entertainers, who are celebrating their 10-year anniversary, had some celebrity guests on route as well, like Siv Ngesi, Soli Philander and Wayne McKay, and many more.