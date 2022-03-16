A member of the girl band Blackbyrd has tragically passed away.

The beautiful Tamsyn Maker was part of the popular Cape Town girl group along with her cousin Tarryn Lamb and singer Axene Chaberski, nee Prinsloo.

The band, formed in 2012, released two albums and received two SAMA nominations.

Tamsyn was found dead in her flat.

While the cause of her death was not disclosed, tributes for the singer flooded social media as the news spread of her death on Monday morning.

A relative broke the news on Facebook on Monday.

Corinne Dellipini Abrahams wrote: “Tamsyn Leigh Maker, Our beautiful niece, and cousin, gone far too soon.

“We are extremely saddened and devastated by your passing.

“You were just too beautiful for this world. Heaven gained a gentle beautiful soul… Rest sweetly our beautiful niece, forever in our hearts.”

Tamsyn’s heartbroken boyfriend Kyle Davids also wrote a heartfelt tribute shortly after her death, saying: “How Great Your Love IS, Tamsyn Leigh Maker, you have spent your precious time with me and showed me how beautiful your love is!

“You are amazing and will always be in my heart. Can’t wait to see you again baps! Rest well my queen everything is going to be ok.”

Blackbyrd, who were known for their heartbreak ballads, was formed after Tarryn posted an advert on Gumtree in 2012, looking for other musicians to start an all-girl group.

The two cousins weren’t aware they were related and only met after Tarryn invited Tamsyn to audition to be part of La Vuvuzela – the previous name of the band.

Within a few months, the talented trio were signed by EMI and released their debut album, Strong.

BlackByrd have performed as opening acts for a number of international artists, including Mike and The Mechanics and Jamiroquai.

