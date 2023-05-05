A Cape Town man on holiday in Hawaii was hailed as a hero after he and his friends rescued two women who were trapped in a vehicle that drove down a boat slipway. Martin Wesermann, a rescue swimmer for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Hout Bay, and his friend Sean Hutchinson and another chommie, had just returned from a cruise on Hutchinson’s boat at the Honokohau Marina and Small Boat Harbour in Kailua-Kona on Saturday when the incident happened.

“We were on the boat next to the slipway when we noticed the vehicle, with a female driver and a female passenger, drive past us down the slipway without pausing and the vehicle entered the water before floating further into the harbour and beginning to sink. “Both ladies were preparing to escape through the vehicle’s front windows and naturally, Sean, and our fellow sailor Tony, and myself jumped into the water to assist them. “We were able to help them to escape the sinking vehicle, through the front driver’s and front passenger windows, getting them both safely to shore,” Wesermann said.

He said the police, fire department, and an ambulance service arrived at the scene promptly. By this time, Wesermann had attached a rope to the vehicle. “The two ladies were not injured and we believe the vehicle navigation system may have accidentally led them to drive down the slipway. We were in the right place at the right time to help them,” Wesermann said.