The 44-year-old dancer was married to the Toxic hitmaker from 2004 until 2007 and was granted custody of their sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, upon their divorce.

But he is now reportedly set to be “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood” as a non-disclosure agreement is set to come to an end along with child support payments.

A source said: “He turned down multimillion-dollar book deals in recent years. Kevin’s divorce settlement and child support payments include a non-disclosure agreement.

“But that expires when the boys turn 18. Once that happens, Kevin is free to tell all – and he knows everything.”