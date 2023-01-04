After two years, excitement was electric. Badia Jaffer from Wynberg was in the Golden Circle with a friend, and said: “My husband was with the Hip Hops troupe and now that he is gone, I still come to support.
All the years, since childhood already, we have been part of the Klopse.”
Shanaaz Jacobs, originally from Bonteheuwel and now living in Mitchells Plain, was marching with the Juvie Boy Entertainers (JBE) for the first time, after many, many years of supporting the team: “It was a lovely day really, I had an awesome day. The team practised constantly to be ready. The people were excited to see us. My sister sent a message saying ‘where are you, the people are waiting for Juvie Boys’.”
The theme song was Juvie Boys is still standing, and she says the crowd loved it: “The crowd was singing and shouting when they sang that song, as it was our tenth anniversary.”
She said of their sequenced uniform: “When it got dark, how we shined was amazing. JBE support each other, they support the people who can’t afford the gear.”
Asked if she will be marching again in future she says: “Of course, junne! You MUST come to the stadium events, I am going to be there.”
The competitions at Athlone Stadium will start from this week on Saturday and will carry on until the first week of February, with knock-out rounds determining the winners. Tickets are available at Computicket.