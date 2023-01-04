After two years, excitement was electric. Badia Jaffer from Wynberg was in the Golden Circle with a friend, and said: “My husband was with the Hip Hops troupe and now that he is gone, I still come to support. All the years, since childhood already, we have been part of the Klopse.”

Shanaaz Jacobs, originally from Bonteheuwel and now living in Mitchells Plain, was marching with the Juvie Boy Entertainers (JBE) for the first time, after many, many years of supporting the team: “It was a lovely day really, I had an awesome day. The team practised constantly to be ready. The people were excited to see us. My sister sent a message saying ‘where are you, the people are waiting for Juvie Boys’.” JOL: Ruwayda en Raeed Alexander, Israh Jacobs and Gadija Davids, all from Steenberg, had a prime spot to enjoy the Klopse pic Maryann Shaw The theme song was Juvie Boys is still standing, and she says the crowd loved it: “The crowd was singing and shouting when they sang that song, as it was our tenth anniversary.” She said of their sequenced uniform: “When it got dark, how we shined was amazing. JBE support each other, they support the people who can’t afford the gear.”