Not sure what to do this weekend? Then don’t miss out on one of the longest and most respected cultural festivals coming to Cape Town – Womad (World of Music, Arts and Dance).

Womad brings together artists from all over the world for a celebration of performing arts, and it’s all for free. It has existed for 40 years and Capetonians can experience the cultural and musical festival on Friday and Sunday. “Cape Town is a city with unrivalled culture and diversity... Nothing speaks to this more than the city’s creative, arts and entertainment scene,” says mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“Adding an event of the stature of Womad to our calendar can only enhance the art scene in our beautiful city. GLOBAL APPEAL: Womad is an internationally recognised jol “This is also the perfect platform for local artists to showcase their talent and exchange cultural experiences with artists from other countries across the globe.” Locals Buddy Wells and Reinhardt Buhr will join international acts Digging Roots (Canada), Shellie Morris (Australia), Modena City Ramblers (Italy) and Jenny and the Jameses (Ireland).