A little maestro tugs on the heart strings of both local and international musos. Rebecca, 9, has once again hit the right notes, this time not only going viral because of her musical talent, but also receiving offers from South Africa’s own saxophone guru Don Vino and international composer Rahul Suntan to join them in concert.

The musicians came across an article published by the Daily Voice last week about the Table View meisie’s exceptional skill in playing the klavier off by heart. Don Vino said he was alerted by fans who tagged him in the story which had been posted online. “I saw this amazing young kid that can play such amazing piano, and I was so impressed. She is absolutely incredible. I then got the idea to showcase that talent on a bigger stage,” he explained.

BUDDING MAESTRO: Rebecca, 9 Don Vino added that the little girl reminded him a lot of himself, when he was also just a piccanin. “When I read the article I saw that she plays off the ear and what she feels, and that reminded me a lot of how I started. “I also played off the ear, until a platform was given to me to showcase my talent and now my career is on a level I couldn’t even have dreamt of. So I want to do the same thing for her, and let her play at SaxxyVibes5 on June 17 at the Grand Arena.

“I was even thinking of getting her on first, have her play with us, and then get her siblings on stage and let all of them do a song together.” Don Vino also gave a big-ups to the Voice for following through with the Rebecca’s story. David Gummers, manager to international musical composer, pianist, music producer and recording artist, Suntan, also contacted the paper asking for her father’s contact details.

Gummers said when he showed Rebecca’s video to Suntan, he was gobsmacked. “He stared and his exact words were ‘wow, she is amazing, better than I was at her age’, and let me tell you, it’s very hard to impress Suntan who plays the likes of Mozart.” Gummers said he then suggested to Suntan to collaborate with the young girl to help her gain exposure and he immediately agreed.

“We have a music contract so we will speak to her father about how Rebecca would get paid from royalties,” he explained. “If we do the concert the best place would be in South Africa and preferably, in the middle [or] towards the end of the year to help accommodate her schooling,. KWAAI: Composer Rahul Suntan “One thing I do know, though, is that we are excited to work with her, she has the right attitude and an amazing skill.”

Emmanuel, Rebecca’s dad, told the Voice that they would take on the opportunities with open arms. “This is in any case what she wants to do, to study music, so we see it as a door opening up.” The father and daughter thanked the newspaper, the community and the musos for reaching out.