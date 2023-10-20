Mitchells Plain is rich with talent and this weekend will see a host of kids participate in the annual Liberty Promenade Next Generation musical showcase. This year the competition has a record number of entries with 21 primary schools, high schools and special needs schools from all over Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

The showcase will take place at Liberty Promenade Mall tomorrow and there’s a kwaai R60 000 cash prize up for grabs. Now in its 12th year, this musical extravaganza will see learners showcase their dancing, singing, musical, rap and other talents in order to win funds for their school which can be used to upgrade facilities or purchase educational resources. Each year the Next Generation event is centred around a different theme designed to inspire learners, and the 2023 theme is “Mental Health x Superheroes: We’re in this together”, which needs to be reflected in the performance.

TRIUMPH: West End Primary delivered Learners are encouraged to portray their understanding of and support mental health awareness and what it looks like, how to get help and convey an encouraging message to those who are struggling with mental health issues. JOY: Cascade Primary learners last year The 21 participating schools are: Alpine Primary, Beacon School for LSEN (Learners with Special Educational Needs), Caradale Primary, Cascade Primary, Highlands Primary, Hyacinth Primary, Imperial Primary, Intshayelelo Primary, Jamaica Way Primary, Lantana Primary, Lentegeur Secondary, Lentegeur School for LSEN, Montagu Drive Primary, Portland High, Rocklands Secondary, Summerdale High, Spine Road High, Wavecrest Primary, West End Primary, Woodville Primary and Yellowwood Primary Schools. GLORY: Montagu Drive Primary pupils At the live event on Saturday, which is open to the public, a panel of judges will select the top performing schools.