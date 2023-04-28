Bernadino Heights High School pupils cheered with joy when each of the 522 learners received vouchers of R200. The vouchers were granted as part of the school’s new leadership academy programme.

But the biggest winner was head boy, Gurshawn Julies, who will be riding in style to his matric ball in September. Gurshawn will be kitted out and will be travelling in a Porsche sponsored by Damian Michael of NGO Porsche with a Purpose. RIDE IN STYLE: Head boy Gurshawn Julies Damian said: “Everyone gets R200 vouchers, the 522 children in the school hall of Bernadino Heights High School.

“But my lesson to everyone: set your goal on what you want to become. “I’m glad to sponsor the head boy with the Porsche, also I’m going to give him full gear for the special day.” Deputy head palie Llewellyn Arendse said: “We want to say thank you for the launch of this programme.

“This programme is to become better citizens in our country. To all the leaders who take part a big thank you to each and everyone.” RICHER: Bernadino High pupils Gurshawn, 17, from Wallacedene, said: “I’ve never dreamt that my Thursday was such a big blessing. “This will motivate me more this year in my studies. My parents will have a big surprise when I tell them the very good news.