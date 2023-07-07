Kevin Costner’s estranged wife has been ordered to move out of his larney beachfront joint – sak en pak – by the end of the month. Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage, has been told by a judge to vacate the $145 million (R2.75bn) property by July 31.

She appeared in a Santa Barbara, California court on Wednesday and heard her request for more time to move out was denied. The 49-year-old had previously argued in court documents that she would move out by August 31 if the 68-year-old star agreed to pay her $248 000 (R4.7m) in monthly papgeld. The next hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Last week, Christine – who has sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 13, and daughter Grace, 13, with Kevin – filed legal documents requesting more time in their home, and insisted she “cannot effectively plan her move until” they have resolved the child support issue. However, Kevin insisted the proposed $248 000 monthly amount is outrageous for several reasons. In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, he said the list of their children’s “needs” in terms of child support was “inflated and grossly inaccurate”.