A young and diverse group of singers by the name from the Junior Rosa Choir, which sings in three languages, will be staging a second annual concert this weekend. The concert, called Dare to Dream 2, takes the form of a mini production which encourages young people to have a vision for the future.

The choir’s project manager Aziza Davids says: “Kids don’t see colour, together we are breaking barriers and chains to build a brighter future for the heroes of tomorrow.” “In the first Dare to Dream show the children spoke about what they want to be when they grow up, so now we are just doing a follow-up after Covid and finding out where they are now and how far they are with their dreams but still telling their parents that ‘this is me and this is what I want to be, so let me be’.” BETTER FUTURE: Aziza Davids The choir is a project of the Cape Cultural Collective that was established in 2015 and brings together children aged 10 to 14 years from Langa, Manenberg and Hout Bay to sing together in three languages and to foster unity, understanding and friendship.

Choir director Tersia Harley explains that the children were working well together as a group. “It is amazing to witness how their confidence is growing and how some of them who never said a word are coming out of their shells,” she adds. Mansoor Jaffer, co-ordinator of the CCC’s steering committee, has called on everyone to support the concert as well as a fundraising effort to buy the children Christmas gifts.