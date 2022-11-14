Doja Cat changed her Twitter name to “fart” after going straight to the company’s new owner Elon Musk for help in changing her naam on the social networking site. The Woman rapper recently changed her screen name to Christmas but found herself unable to change it back, so directly appealed to the billionaire – who bought the platform last month – to restore her old naam.

She first posted: “Why can’t i change my name on here. [sic]” why can’t i change my name on here — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022 The 27-year-old then wrote: “How do i change it also f*** you elon. I don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake. [sic)” i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022 After a day and a half, the world’s richest man replied: “‘@DojaCat You should be able to change your name now.’

“Pretty funny though (cry laughing emojis) [sic]” Her kwale came just days after Musk warned those with verified accounts will lose their blue ticks if they change their names. He said: “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.”

TWITTER OWNER: Elon Musk He also warned mense impersonating others without making it obvious they are running gatmaak accounts will face being “permanently suspended”. He tweeted: “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended. “Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.

This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022 Earlier this week, comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter after she “violated the rules” of the social media app by changing her screen name to that of the Tesla boss. The message users receive when visiting her page states: “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules.”