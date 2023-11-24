If you’re a fan of old-school wrestling, you can look forward to the upcoming Africa Wrestling Alliance (AWA) event, which promises non-stop action. The local pro wrestling federation is gearing up to end the year off with a bang, with the return of the House of Pain in Parow.

Six exciting matches along with the main event, the grand Coca-Cola Royal Rumble, will take place at the Parow Civic Centre on 5 December at 7 pm. KAAPSE BIG SHOW: Shaun Koen, centre. Picture supplied The showcase will see over 20 wrestlers in colourful spandex tackle each other to be crowned the Royal Rumble Champion. AWA owner, Shaun Koen, aka “The Lion of Africa”, says their biggest event of the year will give the suplexes and clotheslines fans what they have been craving.

The night will see 23-year-old Jeandre Rawles, aka The Good Time Kid (GTK), defend his AWA Light Heavyweight Championship against veteran wrestler Zephy from the DRC. Champion Jeandre Rawles aka The Good Time Kid will defend his AWA Light Heavyweight Championship against veteran wrestler Zephy from the DRC. Picture Charl Tait. GTK is a firefighter from Bellville who has had a meteoric rise in the AWA, having only debuted a few years ago, but who quickly became one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster. Rawles tells the Daily Voice: “I’m excited because this will be my first title defence. It’s going to be a big event, a big rumble and I’m ready to take on any challenges that I’m going to face.”

One of the best high flyers SA has ever produced, Revyv, also returns to the ring following a 10-year hiatus. Meanwhile, Shaun says the AWA consistently adds fresh talent to their roster, and the five graduates from their School of Hard Knocks will make their debut at this event. AWF WRESTLING AT GOOD HOPE CENTRE. He says: “This year we started with over 10 trainees, and these are the five that managed to stick it out, worked very hard, and have shown they are ready to step into the ring.”