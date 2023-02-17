South African-born musician Jonathan Butler is on a mission to spread hope through his music while on holiday in Cape Town. Butler, who relocated to the US 38 years ago, is in town and will headline the Matroosfontein Jazz Reunion festival on Saturday.

Now a grandfather of two, Butler grew up along the famous Belgravia Road in Athlone as a child and in his 20s, moved to Matroosfontein where he rented a plek with fellow musician Tony Cedras. “I’m very familiar with the Matroosfontein area. This is where I lived for a few years, it’s where I used to smoke buttons. “I used to walk from Matroosfontein to Bonteheuwel and then to Belgravia and then to Athlone, just walking trying to find a dealer to help me get high, I knew every dealer in this town...’ those were tough and dark days and now I’m going there in good days, spreading hope.

“I want to show people that there is hope, if you look at me you will see there is hope. When they hear me they will hear hope, when they hold my hand they will feel hope. It’s never too late to turn your life around. It didn’t happen over- night but it happened, there was enough love to get me through it. “It’s harder when people don’t love you, but with love it’s easier. “I am happy to be doing a show on the level of the people and have the community see me in person. This is personal, for me to come and bless the people.”