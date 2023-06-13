Flamboyant former Italian prime minister and party animal, Silvio Berlusconi, has died at the age of 86. The Forza Italia leader was admitted to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan with heart problems and shortness of breath amid his battle with leukaemia on June 9, and it has now been announced he has since passed away.

Berlusconi served as prime minister three times, from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011, with his latter term seeing him forced to resign amid a debt crisis. He was convicted of tax fraud in 2012 and spent a year doing part-time community service. The politician was banned from running for office but that was lifted in time for the 2018 election. The following year, he won a seat in the European parliament and last year, he was elected as a senator amid his party returning to power in a coalition with Brothers of Italy.

Away from politics, Berlusconi was infamous for his joller lifestyle. The billionaire was accused but later acquitted of paying young women for “silence and lies” surrounding the wild bashes at his villa, which he always insisted were simply dinners, despite guests claiming they attended orgies. He bought soccer team AC Monza in 2018 and last year, promised his players a “bus full of prostitutes” if they beat rivals Juventus or AC Milan – who he owned between 1986 and 2017.