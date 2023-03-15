Khloe Kardashian has hailed her playboy ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson as the “best father, brother and uncle”, on his 32nd birthday, Bang Showbiz reports. The 38-year-old reality star has daughter True, four, and a seven-month-old son born via surrogacy, with her NBA player ex.

Though she split from him after it was revealed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls during their relationship, she has taken to social media to wish him well. She wrote on Instagram: “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed-time rituals, the way u show up for them [sic]. “All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free [sic].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) The Kardashians star concluded her post by telling her ex-berk to continue to make his mom proud as she wished him a happy birthday. Tristan’s mother Andrea died in January of a heart attack, aged 49. She added: “Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Khloé had been spending time with her ex as he continued to grieve for his mother. She had initially showed her support by attending the funeral. SUPPORTIVE: Khloé Kardashian A source said: “Khloé and the family have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported. “Khloé has been very cognisant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them deal with this tragic loss.