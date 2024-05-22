Grammy Award-winning artist Jonathan Butler comes from a family of musicians, including his sister Sandra Butler who is the founder of the Butler Youth Development Minstrel Team. In celebration of their 10-year anniversary, the group is throwing a party on Saturday at the Matroosfontein Civic Centre with live performances from Sandra Butler, Danny Butler, a live band, comedy acts, DJ Quaide and many more.

Hailing from Matroosfontein, Sandra and her son Michael John Sias founded the non-profit organisation, Butler Youth Development, in 2014 with the aim of educating and rehabilitating youngsters through music. Jazz singer: Sandra Butler. Picture: Ian Landsberg Jazz singer Sandra, 74, says they have close to 200 members who are part of the minstrels. She says they take after her dad who used to have his own klops team back in the day, mostly made up of mense he “took from the street”.

“In 2014 we just decided to take the children from the street and it carried on through the years. It is hard work but it is worth it and such a pleasure having the youngsters around us and teaching them music. It is such a beautiful thing that we are still standing after 10 years,” says Sandra. “It is all about the music. All my siblings are singers, some have passed on but we are older now and want to raise the next generation of musicians. “As an entertainer, I love the coon carnival and every year our team looks forward to getting dressed in gear and partaking in our heritage.”

Music for the youth: Sandra and Danny Butler. Picture: supplied The Butler Youth Development teaches the community, from young to old, life skills, how to play instruments, sing, and also has a feeding scheme and marching band. The minstrel team won third place for Best Board at the klopse competition at Bellville Stadium this year. Michael John adds: “We live in an area that is plagued by crime and gangsterism but the reality is that not everybody is a gangster. We are trying to keep the children off the street and over the past 10 years we have saved a lot of lives by keeping the children safe and occupied.”