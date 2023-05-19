A Jack Parow live show is an experience that will stick with you for a while and here’s your chance to see him in action on Friday night.
Whether it’s the bruises from jumping or simply the catchy and memorable lyrics that get stuck in your head from his musical lyrics, Jack Parow never fails to bring the party.
So secure your ticket for only R150 and get all your friends together and head to Summerhill Wines in Stellies for a lekker tydjie.
“Come and join us as you experience Jack Parow as you have never experienced him before.”
There are limited tickets available so be sure to secure yours v through Quicket, and doors open at 5pm.