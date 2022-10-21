The week has come to an end and YSD Macassar football club is inviting you to a night of laughter and music as Emo Adams and local artists from Macassar will take to the stage at Macassar High School Hall on Saturday evening. The event will take place from 7pm and tickets cost R100, chairman Derrick Mbasa said this event is a fundraiser for their newly established junior girls soccer team and will be used for the development of the team.

“We have a girls team we started this year and the money is for our junior development because our club is mainly focused on developing the youth in soccer and keeping them off the streets.” To skip the que and get those early bird tickets contact Derrick on 079 884 8029. Save the date and party for a good course this Saturday at Portlands Indoor Centre at Jordan’s Fundraising Event. The fun starts at 7pm to 11pm and the theme is an 80’s party with a strict dress code of diamonds and denim with some bling.